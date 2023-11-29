(WFRV)- November is Native American Heritage Month, so Chef Lori brought a guest to help make this recipe.
In this segment, Chef Francisco Alegria shows how to make Indigenous Tea Poached Salmon.
Indigenous Tea Poached Salmon:
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Salmon filet
- 1 tea bag
- optional- slippery elm bark, licorice root, cinnamon chips, echinacea root, marshmallow root, or ginger root powder.
Cranberry Wojapi Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries(Wojapi)
- 1 serrano pepper, sliced
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/2 cup white pine- minced
- 1/4 cup water
Directions:
- Place your tea bag in some water with any additional flavorings. The water should be high enough to cover the fish, leaving the top of the salmon exposed.
- Bring your water to 140 degrees.
- Score the fish and make shallow cuts, on the top of the fish.
- Add fish to the tea water and cover.
- Set timer for 10 minutes.
- Your fish should reach 145 degrees internal temperature.
Wojapi Directions:
- While your fish is poaching, place your cranberries and water in a separate saucepan.
- Once the cranberries start to blister, add in your maple syrup, pine, and peppers.
- Turn the heat down to low and let simmer.
- Once the fish is done, remove from water and top with Wojapi.
- Serve and enjoy
