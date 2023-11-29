(WFRV)- November is Native American Heritage Month, so Chef Lori brought a guest to help make this recipe.

In this segment, Chef Francisco Alegria shows how to make Indigenous Tea Poached Salmon.

Indigenous Tea Poached Salmon:

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz Salmon filet
  • 1 tea bag
  • optional- slippery elm bark, licorice root, cinnamon chips, echinacea root, marshmallow root, or ginger root powder.

Cranberry Wojapi Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries(Wojapi)
  • 1 serrano pepper, sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup white pine- minced
  • 1/4 cup water

Directions:

  • Place your tea bag in some water with any additional flavorings. The water should be high enough to cover the fish, leaving the top of the salmon exposed.
  • Bring your water to 140 degrees.
  • Score the fish and make shallow cuts, on the top of the fish.
  • Add fish to the tea water and cover.
  • Set timer for 10 minutes.
  • Your fish should reach 145 degrees internal temperature.

Wojapi Directions:

  • While your fish is poaching, place your cranberries and water in a separate saucepan.
  • Once the cranberries start to blister, add in your maple syrup, pine, and peppers.
  • Turn the heat down to low and let simmer.
  • Once the fish is done, remove from water and top with Wojapi.
  • Serve and enjoy

For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.