In this segment, Chef Francisco Alegria shows how to make Ahi Tuna.

Ahi Tuna:

Ingredients:

  • 2-6 ounces pieces of Ahi Tuna, raw.
  • 2 Tablespoons tamari
  • 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice

Directions:

  • Wash hands
  • Combine tamari, sesame oil, maple syrup, and lime juice in a quart ziplock bag.
  • Place ahi tuna steaks in a ziplock bag with marinade.
  • Let tuna marinate in the bag for 15- 90 minutes in the fridge.
  • When tuna is done marinating, remove it from the bag.
  • Start pre-heating your skillet. If you are using cast iron, (it is recommended), heat until just starting to smoke. If you have an over-the-stove exhaust fan, turn it on.
  • Sear for 2 minutes on the first side of the tuna, turn over, and grill thesecond for 1-2 minutes.
  • Have your sides ready to eat because the tuna will be ready to eat immediately.
  • This method cooks your tuna to a very raw on the inside.

For more information, head to lorifernandez.com.