(WFRV)- November is Native American Heritage Month, so Chef Lori brought a guest with her.
In this segment, Chef Francisco Alegria shows how to make Ahi Tuna.
Ahi Tuna:
Ingredients:
- 2-6 ounces pieces of Ahi Tuna, raw.
- 2 Tablespoons tamari
- 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
Directions:
- Wash hands
- Combine tamari, sesame oil, maple syrup, and lime juice in a quart ziplock bag.
- Place ahi tuna steaks in a ziplock bag with marinade.
- Let tuna marinate in the bag for 15- 90 minutes in the fridge.
- When tuna is done marinating, remove it from the bag.
- Start pre-heating your skillet. If you are using cast iron, (it is recommended), heat until just starting to smoke. If you have an over-the-stove exhaust fan, turn it on.
- Sear for 2 minutes on the first side of the tuna, turn over, and grill thesecond for 1-2 minutes.
- Have your sides ready to eat because the tuna will be ready to eat immediately.
- This method cooks your tuna to a very raw on the inside.
For more information, head to lorifernandez.com.