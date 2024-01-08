(WFRV)- Are you looking for a delicious meal to cook tonight?

In this segment, Kahlie Hill from Hey, Soup Sister shows how this soup base can make pizza-flavored soup.

Hey, Soup Sister is located at 115 North Wisconsin Street in De Pere.

Cheesy Italian Veggie Soup

Ingredients:

● 2 (28 oz) cans of diced tomatoes

● 4 oz cream cheese, softened

● 2 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 medium onion, finely chopped

● 3 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 zucchini, diced

● 8 oz mushrooms, sliced

● 1 bell pepper (any color), diced

● 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

● ½ cup shredded mozzarella

● ½ cup grated parmesan cheese

● Salt and pepper to taste

● Optional: Italian sausage, cooked and crumbled or diced pepperoni

● Additional veggies of your choice (e.g., spinach, tomato, black olives)

● Grated parmesan cheese for garnish (optional

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine the diced tomatoes and softened cream cheese. Blend until smooth and set aside.

2. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until translucent.

3. Add minced garlic to the onions and sauté for an additional minute until fragrant.

4. Add diced zucchini, sliced mushrooms, and diced bell pepper to the pot. Sauté the vegetables until they are tender, about 5-7 minutes.

5. Pour the blended tomato and cream cheese mixture into the pot with the sautéed vegetables.

6. Stir in Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. If you’re adding Italian sausage, this is the time to include it. Mix well.

7. Let the soup simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes, allowing all the flavors to meld together.

8. Add mozzarella and parmesan cheese, and mix well.

9. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

10. Serve the Cheesy Italian Veggie Soup hot, garnished with grated parmesan cheese if desired. Pair with a bread of your choice – a crusty garlic bread works great!

Note: Feel free to customize this recipe by adding your favorite vegetables, herbs, or meats to suit your taste. This versatile soup is sure to be a family favorite!

For more information, head to heysoupsister.com.