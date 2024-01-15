(WFRV)- Do you need a dish for your next Packers party? This recipe happens to be green and gold!

In this segment, Chef Selena Darrow from Rooted In Inc. shows how to make a chicken salad with local ingredients.

Curried Chicken Salad with Raisins, Lime and Honey:

Ingredients:

● 1 tablespoon local extra-virgin olive oil, such as Green Bay Olive Oil Company

● 1 medium local yellow onion, finely chopped

● 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger

● 1 tablespoon finely chopped local garlic, such as Adam’s Heirlooms

● 1 tablespoon curry powder, such as Penzey’s Spice

● 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, such as Penzey’s Spice

● 1 teaspoon ground cumin, such as Penzey’s Spice

● 4 cups shredded roast chicken (from one 3 1/2- to 4-pound bird), such as Kellner Back Acre Garden

● 4 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

● 3 1/2 tablespoons local plain yogurt, such as Odyssey 2% Plain Greek Yogurt

● 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

● 2 teaspoons local mild honey, such as Larry’s Honey

● 1/4 cup raisins or golden raisins

● Garnish: Sunflower seeds, sliced green onions, optional

Directions:

1. Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, ginger, and garlic, and reduce the heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the curry, salt, and cumin; stir to combine and cook 1 minute more.

2. Add the chicken and stir to combine. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool for a few minutes, then add the mayonnaise, yogurt, lime juice, and honey; stir to thoroughly combine. Stir in the raisins. Serve on greens or fully cooked quinoa garnished with optional sunflower seeds and green onions.

Local Sources:

Green Bay Olive Oil Company https://www.gbooc.com/

Adam’s Heirlooms- Garlic https://adamsheirlooms.com/

Penzeys- Spices https://www.penzeys.com/

Kellner Back Acre Garden- Chicken https://www.kellnerbackacregarden.com/

Odyssey Brands- Yogurt https://odysseybrands.com/

Larry’s Honey https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063622294979

For more information, head to facebook.com/rootedininc.org.