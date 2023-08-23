(WFRV)- Chef Lori makes wonderful recipes that you can try at home. She now has an Ebook with even more delicious dishes that you can make and eat.

Find her Ebook “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website lorifernandez.com.

Pork Loin Coins

Ingredients:

1 lb pork loin

2 tbsp Olive Oil

½ tsp salt

⅓ tsp Pepper

⅓ tsp garlic powder

Sauce:

¼ cup Maple syrup

3 tbsp Balsalmic vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

Train any visible silverskin from pork loin before slicing it into 1/2-inch thick coins.

Pat dry, place raw pork coins on a plate and set aside. Wash hands after working with raw meat. Whisk all sauce ingredients together—place in a dish or cup with a spout.



Grind fresh pepper, salt, and garlic powder onto the pork coins.



Preheat the skillet. Add oil and cook half the coins for approximately 3 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the meat. Don’t crowd or overcook the pork. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.



Transfer the first cooked pork coins to a plate and cover with foil while cooking the remaining meat.



Once the second batch of coins is done, add back in the first coins, add the sauce, and cook for one minute until warm.



Serve with your favorite sides.

