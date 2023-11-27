(WFRV)- It is the kick-off to our Holiday Cookie Countdown with a recipe for molasses cookies with a cinnamon sugar frosting.
In this segment, Brooklynne Whipp from Naturally Delightful shows how to make the cookie and how some allergens are not a factor when deciding if to eat.
Molasses cookies with a cinnamon sugar frosting:
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup apple sauce
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup sugar for rolling cookies in
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 1/4 stick softened butter – we use country crock avocado oil. You may use your preference.
- 2 1/4 cups GF flour – we use bob’s red mill 1 to 1
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda – we use bob’s red mill
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon all spice
- Frosting:
- 2 sticks butter softened
- 8 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup milk your choice – we use ripple
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350
- Line your baking sheets with parchment paper
- In one mixing bowl,1 tablespoon vanilla, 1/4 cup apple sauce, 1/3 cup molasses, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/3 cup sugar for rolling cookies in, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, and 1 1/4 stick softened butter
- Mix on medium speed for 5 minutes. Until fluffy.
- Add dry ingredients, 2 1/4 cups GF flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 teaspoons minced ginger,1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon all spice.
- Mix until combined, scrape bowl when needed. Don’t over mix.
- Now use a 2 oz scoop. You may use a different size. Just note that if you go smaller or larger you will have to adjust the baking time.
- Take one scoop at a time and roll in sugar
- Once each cookie is rolled in sugar place on pan and lightly press down.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes depending on your oven. Don’t over bake.
- While your cookies are cooling make your frosting, 2 sticks butter softened, 8 cups powdered sugar, 1 cup milk your choice – we use ripple , and 1 tablespoon cinnamon.
- Mix on low for a minute then mix on high for 5 minutes. Set a timer and watch the frosting do its magic. This is so important don’t shorten the time.
- Then you may use a piping bag with tip of choice. Or you may scoop on the frosting and lightly press down with a knife.
For more information, head to naturallydelightfulcreations.com.