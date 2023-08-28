(WFRV)- Fall typically means Pumpkin Spice everything, but Paradise North Distillery has another idea.

The drink is called Cin City. It was developed by one of our tasting room staff and is part of our upcoming Paradise North Distillery Team Challenge. This challenge has their tasting room staff craft their own creative cocktail.

You can also join them for their Sunset Yoga at Paradise North Distillery event on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road in Green Bay.

Cin City: Ingredients

2 oz Paradise North Cherry Bounce

1 oz almond syrup

1 oz lemon juice

3 shakes of cinnamon

Almond syrup recipe:

1 cup of almond milk

1 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon almond extract

Instructions:

Mix the almond milk and sugar

Heat until sugar is dissolved

Let cool and add almond extract

This cocktail can also be made non-alcoholic by substituting cherry juice for the cherry bounce.

For more information, head to paradisenorthdistillery.com.