(WFRV)- Ahoy matey! Grab the crew and set sail to ye nearest grocery store. The boat is out of rum, and we must fill up the supply of Smooth Sailing Rum before the next adventure.

In this segment, Captain Curt Naegeli from Smooth Sailing Rum shows us how to make two cocktails that will keep the crew happy as they pillage for treasure.

Smooth Sailing Rum is located at 135 West Main Street in Coleman.

Carmel Apple:

1.5 oz Smooth Sailing Rum

3 oz Apple Juice

Ice

Shaken not Stirred

Red Skies:

1.5 oz Smooth Sailing Rum

1 oz Orange Juice

2 oz Pineapple Juice

For more information, head to smoothsailingrum.com.