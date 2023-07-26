(WFRV)- Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council makes an amazing steak and Pita dish that is great for eating at home.
Recipe for Mediterranean Beef Flank Steak Pita:
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
Spicy Green Seasoning:
- 1 cup fresh parsley, loosely packed
- 1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon minced jalapeño pepper
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cucumber Salad:
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat feta cheese crumbles
- 1 dozen cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 2 cups diced cucumber
- 1/4 cup fresh oregano
- 1-1/2 cups diced red onions
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 4 whole wheat pita breads
- 1 cup hummus
COOKING:
- To prepare Spicy Green Seasoning, combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor; process on and off until all ingredients are blended.
- Remove 2 tablespoons of Spicy Green Seasoning;
- Rub on all sides of Beef Flank Steak.
- Place the steak in a food-safe plastic bag. Close the bag securely and marinate for 6 hours or up to overnight. Reserve the remaining salsa for later.
- Combine all ingredients for Cucumber Salad in a large bowl; toss gently.
- Cover and refrigerate 20 minutes.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.
- Place steak on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals.
- Grill, covered, for 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: You may cook steak on the stovetop: Heat a large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place beef Flank Steak in skillet; cook 16 to 20 minutes until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 145°F (for medium) to 160°F (medium) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Place 1/4 cup hummus on each pita; top with Cucumber Salad. Carve steak into thin slices. Top Cucumber Salad with steak; top with Spicy Green Seasoning.
For more recipes and information head to beeftips.com.