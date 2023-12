(WFRV)- Welcome in the new year with drinks from Overland Old Fashioned.

In this segment, Krista Meneghini from Overland Old Fashioned showcases some drinks you can serve as you ring in the new year.

Overland Old Fashioned Drink:

Equal Parts Vodka, Old Fashioned Mix, and Blackberry liquor

Shake

Top with Prosecco and sparkling water

Garnish

For our non-alcoholic friends use more sparkling water or Sparkling Cider.

For more information, head to overlandoldfashionedmix.com.