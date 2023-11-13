(WFRV)- You are invited to a “Holiday Gathering with Chef Jyll.”

She joined Lisa and Millaine to discuss how to spice up your Holiday dishes and how to watch her show on Local 5. The program is designed to help you elevate your traditional recipes.

“Holiday Gathering with Chef Jyll” airs on Monday, November 20th at 6:30 p.m. on Local 5.

Maple-Cider Compound Butter (serves 20)

Ingredients:

2 cups apple cider (NOT apple juice)

1/3 cup real maple syrup

1 Tbs fresh thyme

1 tsp fresh rosemary

1 tsp fresh sage

1 Tbs fresh marjoram

3 tsp fresh lemon zest

1 cup butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring apple cider and maple syrup to a boil in a heavy saucepan over medium high heat until reduced by half (about 15 minutes).

Remove from heat and whisk in all herbs and lemon zest.

Add butter, and whisk until melted.

Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to use (you might need to stir every once in a while to keep herbs from settling).

To Turkey: when prepping turkey for roasting, slide hand under the skin of the breast to loosen, and rub 1/2 cup of maple butter under the skin.

Then rub some all over the turkey and season with more salt and pepper.

Roast as normal, but because maple syrup darkens, you might need to cover with foil halfway through roasting.

For Gravy: strain enough pan juices to make 3 cups of liquid (add chicken broth if needed).

Remove any fat, then add to a saucepan and bring to a boil.

In a bowl, whisk 1/2 cup maple butter with 3 Tbs flour to make a paste, then whisk into the broth.

Boil until reduced slightly and season with salt and pepper.

For more recipe ideas tune into “Holiday Gathering with Chef Jyll” on Local 5. The show premiers on November 20. You can also watch:

11/23: Noon

12/10: 4:30 am

12/15: 3:30 pm

12/24: 7:30 am