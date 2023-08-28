(WFRV)- Chef Lori to help you cook more meals. That is why she has a new E-book with delicious dishes that you can make and eat.

Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.

Spicy Fish Salad:

Ingredients:

3 cups lettuce

1/2 teaspoon lime juice

2-six ounce white fish fillets- raw

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

12 tablespoons olive oil

10 cherry tomatoes

1 cup corn kernels- roasted

Half of an avocado- sliced

18 strips of colored peppers

1/2 cup red cabbage- sliced

Cilantro or lime slice for garnish

Sriracha Lime Mayo:

1 Tablespoon Sriracha

1 cup Mayo

1 Tablespoon lime juice

Taco Seasoning:

1 Tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Makes 8 teaspoons

Directions:

Wash hands and rinse produce

Make sriracha mayo (if using)

Spread lettuce on a salad plate

Arrange vegetables

Cut both pieces of raw fish into one-inch pieces and place them in a bowl

Spray with oil

Add 2 teaspoons of taco seasoning and lightly mix.

Add olive oil to the saute pan and quickly saute fish pieces for 3 minutes on the first side; stir and saute for two more minutes.

Add sauteed fish to the prepared salad

Drizzle sriracha mayo on top of a salad, add garnish, and enjoy!

