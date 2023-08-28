(WFRV)- Chef Lori to help you cook more meals. That is why she has a new E-book with delicious dishes that you can make and eat.
Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.
Spicy Fish Salad:
Ingredients:
3 cups lettuce
1/2 teaspoon lime juice
2-six ounce white fish fillets- raw
2 teaspoons taco seasoning
12 tablespoons olive oil
10 cherry tomatoes
1 cup corn kernels- roasted
Half of an avocado- sliced
18 strips of colored peppers
1/2 cup red cabbage- sliced
Cilantro or lime slice for garnish
Sriracha Lime Mayo:
1 Tablespoon Sriracha
1 cup Mayo
1 Tablespoon lime juice
Taco Seasoning:
1 Tablespoon chili powder
2 teaspoons cumin
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Makes 8 teaspoons
Directions:
- Wash hands and rinse produce
- Make sriracha mayo (if using)
- Spread lettuce on a salad plate
- Arrange vegetables
- Cut both pieces of raw fish into one-inch pieces and place them in a bowl
- Spray with oil
- Add 2 teaspoons of taco seasoning and lightly mix.
- Add olive oil to the saute pan and quickly saute fish pieces for 3 minutes on the first side; stir and saute for two more minutes.
- Add sauteed fish to the prepared salad
- Drizzle sriracha mayo on top of a salad, add garnish, and enjoy!
For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.