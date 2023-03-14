(WFRV) – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, or any day, with an easy and delicious, traditional Corned Beef recipe. Serve with the classic sides of cabbage and potatoes or use it as an ingredient to elevate other meals.

Angie from the Beef Council shows Local 5 Live the best way to cook Corned Beef plus a delicious recipe for Reuben Bites.

Corned Beef with Apple-Onion Sauté recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups apple cider or apple juice

Apple-Onion Sauté:

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 medium onions, cut into thin wedges

1 medium Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium McIntosh apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; place coarsely chopped onion and garlic around brisket. Sprinkle contents of seasoning packet over brisket. Add 1-1/2 cups cider; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in 350°F oven 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender. Meanwhile, prepare Apple-Onion Sauté. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion wedges; cook 13 to 15 minutes or until onions are lightly brown, stirring occasionally. Add apples, remaining 1 tablespoon butter, cider, brown sugar and thyme; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender. Carve brisket diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with Apple-Onion Sauté.

Reuben Bites recipe

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef Brisket

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing, divided

8 slices rye, swirl rye or pumpernickel bread

4 slices Swiss cheese (about 3/4 ounce each)

1 cup drained sauerkraut

COOKING: