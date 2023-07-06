(WFRV)- Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council makes an amazing steak and mushroom dish that is so easy, you don’t have to eat out.
Ribeye Steak with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef Ribeye Steaks, 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
- 1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
COOKING:
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef Ribeye Steaks in skillet
- Cook steaks for 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
- Add mushrooms and thyme to the same skillet; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender.
- Remove mushrooms; set aside.
- Add balsamic vinegar to skillet; increase heat to medium-high.
- Cook and stir for 7 to 10 minutes or until browned bits attached to the skillet are dissolved and the sauce is reduced to 1/4 cup.
- Stir in butter, mushrooms, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- Cook and stir until heated through.
- Season steaks with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve sauce with steaks.
For more recipes and information head to beeftips.com.