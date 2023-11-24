(WFRV)- Do you have leftover stuffing from your Thanksgiving Feast?

In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows a new recipe to use up your leftovers.

Beef Stuffing with Apples & Cranberries:

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
  • 2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder, divided
  • 2 teaspoons rubbed sage, divided
  • 1-1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cups sliced leeks, white and light green parts only
  • 1 bag (12 ounces) unseasoned dried bread cubes
  • 2-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 2 cups peeled, diced Granny Smith apples
  • 1 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

  • Combine Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. 
  • Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. 
  • Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. 
  • Remove beef mixture from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; set aside.
  • Preheat oven to 350°F.  
  • In same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot. 
  • Add leeks, cook and stir 5 minutes. 
  • Add leeks to beef mixture. 
  • Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining 1 teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beef mixture.
  • Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.
  • Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. 
  • Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil. 
  • Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 40 minutes until heated through.
  • Cook’s Tip: For a drier stuffing, bake covered 30 to 40 minutes, then bake uncovered 10 to 15 minutes until top of stuffing is crisp.

For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.