(WFRV)- Do you have leftover stuffing from your Thanksgiving Feast?

In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows a new recipe to use up your leftovers.

Beef Stuffing with Apples & Cranberries:

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided

2 teaspoons onion powder, divided

2 teaspoons rubbed sage, divided

1-1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups sliced leeks, white and light green parts only

1 bag (12 ounces) unseasoned dried bread cubes

2-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 cups peeled, diced Granny Smith apples

1 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

Combine Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.

Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Remove beef mixture from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot.

Add leeks, cook and stir 5 minutes.

Add leeks to beef mixture.

Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining 1 teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beef mixture.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.

Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil.

Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 40 minutes until heated through.

Cook’s Tip: For a drier stuffing, bake covered 30 to 40 minutes, then bake uncovered 10 to 15 minutes until top of stuffing is crisp.

For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.