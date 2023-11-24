(WFRV)- Do you have leftover stuffing from your Thanksgiving Feast?
In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows a new recipe to use up your leftovers.
Beef Stuffing with Apples & Cranberries:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons onion powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons rubbed sage, divided
- 1-1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 cups sliced leeks, white and light green parts only
- 1 bag (12 ounces) unseasoned dried bread cubes
- 2-1/2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- 2 cups peeled, diced Granny Smith apples
- 1 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
- Combine Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Remove beef mixture from skillet with slotted spoon into large bowl; set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In same skillet, heat butter on medium heat until hot.
- Add leeks, cook and stir 5 minutes.
- Add leeks to beef mixture.
- Stir in bread cubes, broth, apples, cranberries, remaining 1 teaspoon garlic powder, remaining 1 teaspoon onion powder, remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons rubbed sage and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to beef mixture.
- Cook’s Tip: You may substitute a fresh baguette, cubed and toasted, for unseasoned dried bread cubes.
- Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Place beef mixture into prepared dish; cover with aluminum foil.
- Bake in 350°F oven 30 to 40 minutes until heated through.
- Cook’s Tip: For a drier stuffing, bake covered 30 to 40 minutes, then bake uncovered 10 to 15 minutes until top of stuffing is crisp.
For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.