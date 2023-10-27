(WFRV)- Dig into a night to celebrate the hospitality industry in Wisconsin.

The 6th Annual Hospitality Gala is on Monday, November 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oshkosh Convention Center.

Enjoy great food options and raise money for scholarships for future Chefs. Half of the money from each ticket will become invested. These endowments can never be spent, so the interest earnings will generate scholarships forever.

Awards will be given for Manager of the Year, Chapter Hero Award, and Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year.

Chef Jeff’s Warm Chicken Salad:

Ingredients:

Oil, canola, or other- 2 Tablespoons

Onions, small dice- 1 Cup

Celery, small dice- 1 Cup

Red Pepper, small dice- 1 Cup

Flour, all-purpose- ½ Cup

Milk, whole- 16 ounces (1 Pint)

Sour Cream- 8 ounces (1 Cup)

Cream Cheese- 8 ounces (1 Cup)

Chicken Base- 2 Tablespoons

Cooked Chicken, chunks or shreds- 2 pounds

Cheddar cheese, shredded- 8 ounces

Directions:

1. In a large kettle over high heat, sauté the onions, celery, and red pepper in the canola oil.

2. Add the flour to pick up residual oil and make a roux.

3. Stir in the milk, sour cream, cream cheese, and chicken base. Heat until the cream cheese is completely melted and smooth.

4. Fold in the cooked chicken and heat it thoroughly.

5. Fold in the cheddar cheese and allow it to blend in.

6. Serve immediately over biscuits, sliced batards, toast points, or other open-faced bread products.

