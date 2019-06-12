Skip to content
WFRV
Green Bay
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Ag Report
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm Weekly
D.C. Bureau
Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
LPGA
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Fan of the Day
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
WFRV Digital Studios
Alexa
CBS News Live
Youtube
CBS All Access
WFRV Facebook Watch
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Local 5 Live
Celebrate the 4th of July with Nashvegas on the rooftop of Anduzzi’s
Door County Coffee: Everything from coffee, to baked goods, and shopping
OUR TOWN: Local 5 Live is broadcasting from Oshkosh today!
The latest summer trends with Apricot Lane Boutique
A look inside House of Flowers in Oshkosh
More Local 5 Live Headlines
The Green Bay Blizzard vs. The Green Bay Glory
Presentation on WI UFO Sightings tonight at the Manitowoc Public Library
Macco Financial Group: When is the best time to retire?
Celebrate June Dairy Month with Breakfast on the Farm this Sunday in Kewaunee County
Spotlight on: That ’90s Band
Local high school musical theatre students are headed to NYC
Check out Bart Starr’s famous convertible and more at The Automobile Gallery – June 15th
Losing weight just got easier with Profile by Sanford
Brighten up your smile in minutes with Power Swabs
In Your Health with Bellin: Focusing on men’s health