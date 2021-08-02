101 Mobility August special: $100 off in stock lift chairs

(WFRV) – If you’ve been considering a life chair for yourself or a loved one, it’s time for the “sit test”.

The fit expert at 101 Mobility can help you pick out the best chair for your needs and great news – they’re on sale.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently with a look around to see how easy it is to keep life moving forward.

Keep in mind, the supply of life chairs is limited so if you need one, now is the time to stop by. They are offering $100 off their in-stock life chairs for the month of August.

You can find 101 Mobility at 2312 W Nordale Drive in Appleton. For a free consultation, reach out to 920-738-7000, online at 101mobility.com.

