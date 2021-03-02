101 Mobility: Helping you get out and about

(WFRV) – Mobility issues shouldn’t stop you from getting out and about in your community. And with the new scooters available at 101 Mobility, they show how easy it can be.

If you call this week to rent a scooter for a month and decide to buy it, you’ll get the one-month rental off the price.

Whether it’s permanent, portable, or somewhere in between, the experts at 101 Mobility in Appleton will help you choose the one right for your needs.

For more details reach out to them at 920-738-7000, online at 101mobility.com. They are located at 2312 W. Nordale Drive in Appleton.

