(WFRV) – The bathroom is one of the most likely places a senior will fall and thanks to 101 Mobility, you can make this important space in your home accessible without going through a remodel.

A showerbuddy only takes an hour to install and before you make a decision, you can get a free consultation.

For a free consultation, reach out to 101 Mobility at 920-738-7000, online at 101mobility.com.