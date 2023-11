(WFRV)- It is a film festival with an international flair that features locally made movies.

In this segment, Ian Teal from the Weyauwega International Film Festival gives a sneak peek of the films and discusses how you could enjoy this event.

The Weyauwega International Film Festival runs from Wednesday, November 8th, through Saturday, November 11th. This event will be at Gerold Opera House in Weyauwega.

For tickets, head to wegaarts.org.