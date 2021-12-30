15th Annual Satori Big Cheese Drop tomorrow night in Plymouth

(WFRV) – Ring in 2022 the only way Wisconsin can – with a giant cheese drop.

Donna Hahn is the Executive Director for the Plymouth Arts Center and one of the organizers of this fun event. She spoke to Local 5 Live with all the cheesy details.

The Satori Big Cheese Drop is New Year’s Eve from 8:30 pm – 12:30 am. The cheese will be lowered at 10 pm.

There will be music from The Honeygoats and cheese gifts for the first 250 families.

The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, downtown, (at the intersection of Eastern, Mill & North. For more information or to request more information about New Year’s Eve or for a schedule of events, please call (920) 892-8409 or visit the PAC website at: plymoutharts.org.