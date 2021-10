(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Book Festival kicks off today and for more than 10 years the event has brought writers and readers together.

Doug Middleton stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the event and how you can participate.

The Fox Cities Book Festival events are happening today through October 17. Start planning your itinerary at foxcitiesbookfestival.org.

RSVP to the Zoom events or stream the live on the Festival’s Facebook page.