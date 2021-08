(WFRV) – It’s a Furry Flurry of fun in Neenah this weekend.

Kay and Cindy visited Local 5 Live with details on all the fun, so bring your pet, a costume for them, and a wallet because it’s a great time raising money for the Neenah Animal Shelter.

The Furry Flurry is Saturday, August 7 from 8:30 – 11:30 am at Riverside Park in Neenah.

For full details, head to neenahanimalshelter.org.