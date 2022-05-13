(WFRV) – Walk the East End.. Walk the West End – or if you’re really fast, walk both of them!

Abby from ADI visited Local 5 Live along with Mark from Appleton Beer Factory and Jess from McFleshman’s with details on this year’s Appleton Craft Beer Walk.

Details from beerwalkwi.com:

Our Craft Beer Walk through Appleton’s beautiful Downtown and riverfront is almost here! Take advantage of our beautiful spring weather to stroll past unique shopping and dining places while walking from venue to venue enjoying the absolute best of Wisconsin-brewed craft beer.

Join us on Saturday, May 14, 2022 and visit your stops between 3:00 – 8:00pm.

