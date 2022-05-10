(WFRV) – The event is called “Empty Bowls” but you can fill up with delicious soup and the good feeling of helping others.

Jessica Graff visited Local 5 Live along with Chef Andrew Saray with details on Oshkosh Empty Bowls.

Oshkosh Empty Bowls is Sunday, May 15 from 4 – 7 pm at The Howard, 405 Washington Avenue.

Details from Facebook event page:

The bi-annual Oshkosh Empty Bowls soup sampler is scheduled for Sunday May 15th and we would love to have you join us for a family friendly community fundraiser.

How It Works:

Select from handcrafted bowls, sample delicious soups and breads from over 20 local restaurants while listening to live music. Proceeds from your donation will benefit food pantries and meal programs in the Oshkosh Community.

The ceramic bowls are to be taken home as a reminder that someone’s bowl is always empty.

Tickets can be purchased in advance starting April 1st for a reduced price or can be purchased at the door. See our website for more details!

If you would like to volunteer, make bowls, or are a restaurant interested in donating soup or bread for the event, please reach out OshkoshEmptyBowls@gmail.com