(WFRV)- One of the largest Christian music festivals in the nation turns 25 this year.

Lifest prides itself on being a Christian music festival in Oshkosh. This alcohol-free concert is family-friendly and great for all ages.

With 100 acts on 7 stages, Lifest will bring the roof down in Oshkosh.

Lifest runs July 6th through the 9th. They will be at 500 East County Rd Y in Oshkosh.

For more information or tickets head to lifest.com.