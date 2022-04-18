(WFRV) – Just remember the numbers 2 and 4 in a local effort to raise money and acceptance of Autism.

Ally and Myles Welnetz visited Local 5 Live to talk about getting involved in 2Myles4Austism. The event is in its 10th year, shifting from awareness to acceptance and why the involvement of schools is so important.

2Myles4Autism is Saturday, April 23 at 9 am at Meadowbrook Elementary, 720 Hillcrest Heights in Green Bay.

Details from 2myles4autism.weebly.com:

In 2021, we ran our 10th Annual 2MYLES4AUTISM event – virtually. THIS YEAR (our 11th event), on April 23, 2022, we are hosting an in-person event and we’re calling it the 2MYLES4AUTISM 10th Annual Run / Walk – ON REPEAT!

April 23, 2022

10th Annual 2MYLES4AUTISM Run / Walk

(On Repeat)

We are excited to bring you an extra special 2MYLES4AUTISM Virtual Run/Walk event on April 23, 2022! Our 10th annual event – On Repeat – will be in-person at Meadowbrook Elementary! Over the past 11 years, there has been a greater shift from awareness to acceptance of autism.

Click Here to Register!

All participants will receive a t-shirt.

​We encourage you to participate with us on Saturday April 23, 2022 at Meadowbrook Elementary at 9:00 am!

Let’s spread awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism – TOGETHER!

2MYLES4AUTISM was created to build awareness about autism and to generate dollars that will directly benefit students with autism in the Howard-Suamico School District. The students in all schools throughout the district want to help others understand what autism is like and encourage others to be accepting of the differences that make us special and unique. We invite you to join us further this cause!