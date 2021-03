(WFRV)- A local event to raise Autism Awareness celebrates a “Mylestone” this year.

Ryan Welnetz was here with an invitation for anyone to join in the 10th Annual 2Myles4Autism walk.

Myles is a senior at Bay Port High School and what started with just 500 people has grown to a community-wide event.

The 2Myles4Autism walk is on Saturday, April 24th. This is a virtual event.

Register now at 2myles4autism.weebly.com.