2MYLES4AUTISM run/walk to raise autism awareness, this Saturday

(WFRV) – It’s the 10th annual event coinciding with Myles senior year at Bay Port High School.

Myles and his brother Cole visited with Local 5 Live about how you can take part in the 2MYLES4AUTISM run/walk happening April 24.

2MYLES4AUTISM is a 2.5 mile run/walk held in the Howard-Suamico School District each April. The event was originally conceived as a way to raise autism awareness. In 2012, the 3rd graders in Mrs. Vanessa Moran’s classroom at Meadowbrook Elementary School decided that they wanted to honor their classmate, Myles, who has autism. Having autism means that he struggles with understanding how to navigate the many social aspects of school and life each day. His classmates understood his struggles and wanted to find a way to support him, which is just what they did through the creation of this event.

2MYLES4AUTISM 2.5 mile run/walk is Saturday, April 24.

Register at 2myles4autism.weebly.com.