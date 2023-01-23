(WFRV) – Local 5 brought you the story last month of flooding at The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan.

All three floors were affected after pipes burst throughout the building causing extensive damage, some exhibits beyond repair.

Local 5 Live says cheers to a Sheboygan business who is going ‘Above and Beyond’ themselves to help out. Grand Pauly, owner of 3 Sheeps Brewing Company with how they are helping, plus a look at some fun activities happening.

Visit them Sunday for the fundraiser. 3 Sheeps Brewing is located at 1837 North Avenue in Sheboygan. See more online at 3sheepsbrewing.com.