(WFRV) – The sounds and sips of summer are flowing in Kaukauna thanks to 313 Dodge.

Owner Kyle Megna stopped by the Local 5 Live studio with more on this gathering space that offers wine, beer, small plates, and craft cocktails.

New hours are:

*Sunday Closed

*Monday Closed

*Tuesday 4PM-8PM with food trucks and Tuesday featured cocktails

*Wednesday 4PM-9PM

*Thursday 4PM-9PM with Live Jazz from 5PM-8PM

*Friday 12PM-9PM

*Saturday 12PM-9PM

As the name implies, you’ll find 313 Dodge at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. Visit them online at 313dodge.com and for live music and visiting food trucks, follow on Facebook.