(WFRV) – It’s a real Sole Burner.

Jason Habeck visited Local 5 Live with a rundown of the popular Run/Walk that celebrates 40 years of raising money for the American Cancer Society.

For 40 years, thousands of Sole Burner participants and volunteers have come together and raised over $7.2 million to save lives from cancer. This year our goal is to raise $200,000! Money raised from the Sole Burner help fund local programs and services and fund critical cancer research. The Sole Burner 5K Walk/Run continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and running enthusiasts who believe that the future can be free from the pain and suffering caused by cancer.

This safe, family friendly event includes a 5K Run, 5K Walk, Kids Fun Run and Virtual 5K.

The Sole Burner 5k Run/Walk or Virtual Event is Saturday, May 7 at City Park in Appleton. The Paw Burner is the night prior at Sunset Park in Kimberly.

For details and to sign up, head to soleburner.org.