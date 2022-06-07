(WFRV) – Reading can open up oceans of possibilities.

If you aren’t sure where to start, Lydia Dill from the Brillion Public Library has the latest summer reading picks – all with an Ocean theme for all ages.

Titles covered:

Daughter of the Pirate King by Tricia Levenseller

The End of the Ocean by Maja Lunde

The Girl From the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag

Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan

We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom

The Brillion Public Library is located at 326 N. Main Street. Learn more about their services and programs on their website.