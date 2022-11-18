(WFRV) – It’s a popular show and sale that helps preserve local history.
Local 5 Live gets a preview of the 65th Annual Antique Show & Sale courtesy of the Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society, kicks off tonight at the Rock Garden in Green Bay.
Details from antiquariansocietygbdp.org:
65th Annual Antique Show & Sale
November 18 – November 19
$6.00
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Rock Garden – Comfort Suites Conference Center
1951 Bond St. – Green Bay
Quality Midwest Dealers will bring in antiques, furniture, collectables, jewelry, artwork, china & glassware!
As we reach our century mark, we are proud of our over $2M donations to acquire, preserve, restore important artifacts in Brown County and to support our historical institutions.