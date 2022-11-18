(WFRV) – It’s a popular show and sale that helps preserve local history.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the 65th Annual Antique Show & Sale courtesy of the Green Bay & De Pere Antiquarian Society, kicks off tonight at the Rock Garden in Green Bay.

Details from antiquariansocietygbdp.org:

65th Annual Antique Show & Sale

November 18 – November 19

$6.00

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 & SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rock Garden – Comfort Suites Conference Center

1951 Bond St. – Green Bay

Quality Midwest Dealers will bring in antiques, furniture, collectables, jewelry, artwork, china & glassware!

As we reach our century mark, we are proud of our over $2M donations to acquire, preserve, restore important artifacts in Brown County and to support our historical institutions.

Free ID of one item for each attendee!

Homemade Bakery & Confections wrapped for holiday giving!

Luxury Basket Raffle!