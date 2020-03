(WFRV) – Indie duo, 7000apart is joining Canadian duo Jenesia to help survivors of domestic abuse.

Their live show is tonight at Cup O’ Joy, 232 S. Broadway in Green Bay. Portion of the profits benefit Golden House. Doors open at 6:45 pm, show starts at 7:30 pm.

For more on both bands, head to 7000apart.com and Jenesiamusic.com.