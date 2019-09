(WFRV) – Festi-Fall is a festival of artists, musicians, and food in downtown Lakewood.

Artisans, crafters, antique dealers, and food vendors set up at various locations throughout the town while local musicians play throughout the day and it’s all free of charge!

Check out Festi-Fall this Saturday, September 14th from 10 am – 4 pm in downtown Lakewood, Hwy. 32. For more details head to lakewoodwisconsin.org.