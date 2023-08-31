(WFRV)- On September 9th, Lambeau Field will be packed, but not because of a game. People will be walking up and down the stairs of Lambeau Field for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

During this climb, participants will walk 110 stories, which was the height of the World Trade Center. The organizers say it is okay if you can not finish, any effort helps to show support.

Registration for this event will cost $45. All proceeds go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to provide resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives and work within the Fire Service Community.

For more information or to register, head to piercemfg.com/climb.