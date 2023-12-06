(WFRV)- The Miracle on 34th Street takes the stage this Friday(12/8) at the Evergreen Theater.

Kris Kringle gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. He tells parents to find the exact toy their child wants elsewhere. Macy’s vocational counselor plots to have Kris committed to Bellevue Psychiatric, and he ends up in a court competency hearing. At stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa.

The Miracle on 34th Street takes the stage on December 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7 p.m. and December 10th and 17th at 2 p.m.

Evergreen Theater is located at 315 Third Street in De Pere.

For more information, head to evergreentheater.org.