NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - Organizers are doing a final push for participants in the local competition for the Northeastern Wisconsin Top Dog Contest.

People can still enter their pets to be apart of the action; winners will have the chance to create their own brew with a local brewery. Last year, Top Dog raised $50,000 for the Oshkosh Humane Society. They are already preparing to shatter those records, raising over $80, 000 so far. All proceeds will go towards helping various youth organizations and animal shelters in our area.