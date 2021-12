GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Aaron Rodgers has a chance to do something that no one has done since Peyton Manning back in 2009, and that is win back-to-back MVP awards. However, will the controversy surrounding his 'immunized', as opposed to vaccinated, comment cost him the opportunity?

Manning won his fourth, of five, MVP awards back in 2009 after winning the same award the year prior. Rodgers won the award last year and is currently the second-favorite to win the award this year. If he wins this year, it would be the first time someone won back-to-back NFL MVPs since Manning did it in 2009.