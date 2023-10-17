(WFRV)- Experience a crafty way to explore downtown Appleton. The Craft Beer Walk returns to Appleton for another year.

Visit a variety of Downtown breweries, restaurants, and bars and sample locally-made craft beer. Each participating business will offer two 3 oz. samples of locally brewed craft beer. From IPAs, stouts, and more. All participants will receive a commemorative Craft Beer Walk glass to use for sampling and to keep after the event.

The Appleton Craft Beer Walk is on Saturday, October 21st, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, head to appletondowntown.org/downtown-craft-beer-walk.