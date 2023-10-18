(WFRV)- The Police Lights of Christmas program is in the home stretch. Help support your local department by voting in their poll.

Earlier this year, each of our participating law enforcement agencies was assigned a “neighborly task.” They captured a photo of a uniformed officer performing that task. With your help, money can be earned to help those in need this holiday season.

Place your vote at police-lights-of-christmas.square.site.

The winning photo will also earn an extra $2000 in gift cards for their community; 2nd place $1000; 3rd place $500. All donations will be turned into gift cards and handed off to each department for the officers to use to help people in need that they come into contact with while on patrol.

For more information, head to lightsofchristmas.us.