(WFRV) – Noah Harmon and Eric Koppa talked about the upcoming Fox Jazz Fest which is a 27-year tradition.

Two days of jazz with musicians coming from all across the country. The Fox Jazz Fest is happening on September 2 and September 3 at Jefferson Park in Menasha.

Jason Marsalis Quartet will be performing on September 2 around 5:45 p.m. at Fox Jazz Fest.

More information can be found on Fox Jazz Fest’s Facebook page.