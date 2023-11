(WFRV)- The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the perfect time for the whole family to try public transportation if you have not before.

In this segment, Ronald McDonald from Valley Transit discusses why you should consider the bus for the parade and how they are impactful all year round.

Have you ever wanted to drive a bus? Valley Transit is currently hiring for bus drivers. They will help you get your CDL and get you on the streets.

For more information, head to myvalleytransit.com.