(WFRV)- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast takes the stage at Preble High School.

In this segment, Actors Derek Arcand (the beast), Kaitlyn Watson (Belle), and Ryan Neukirchen (Gaston) give a preview of the event.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be performed on November 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m. and November 19 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.

For tickets, head to preble.gbaps.org.