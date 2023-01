(WFRV) – It’s no secret we’re big fans of the coffee from Terra Verde, it’s roasted in house and sourced sustainably.

Local 5 Live stopped by Terra Verde with a look at how the staff takes those beans and makes a full menu of drinks.

Terra Verde is located on 507 N. Madison Street in Chilton, for hours click here.

Scoops Ice Cream House can be found at 131 E. Chestnut Street in Chilton. For hours, click here.