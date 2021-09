GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Green Bay Packers are teaming up with the NFL and giving local high school students the chance to continue fearlessly playing the sport that they love.

On Friday, the Packers Give Back announced, in partnership with the NFL, they have donated more than 400 protective practice helmet covers to 18 high school teams in Wisconsin, including 14 public schools in Milwaukee and four in Green Bay.