(WFRV) – You know the phrase, summer bodies are made in the winter? Well thanks to the fitness center at the Kroc you still have time to work on yours.

Local 5 Live stopped by where Fitness Manager Lexi shows viewers just some of the newest equipment that’s not only easy to use but will help you reach your goals.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Get details and sign up at gbkroccenter.org.