A look at the new year with Fox Cities Chamber

(WFRV) – With 2021 coming to a close, many are starting to plan for the New Year, and that includes the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

President and CEO Becky Bartoszek joined Local 5 Live along with Maddie Uhlenbrauck, Marketing Communications Manager of the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau with some details on Fox Cities Future 15 – a celebration recognizing young professionals in the area and what other fun events are coming up.

Keep up with events and business at foxcitieschamber.com and check out the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau at foxcities.org.

